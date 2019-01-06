Vijaya Bank merger: Cong leader to hold day-long fast on Monday

Mangaluru, Jan 6 (PTI) Congress leader Ivan DSouza will undertake a day-long fast Monday against the merger of Vijaya Bank with the Bank of Baroda.DSouza told reporters here Sunday that the merger decision had challenged the self-respect of the people of Dakshina Kannada where Vijaya bank started its operations.Vijaya bank, which began with the vision of helping farmers and the poorer sections of society, was earning profits during the last two years and had declared dividends to its customers in 2017, the MLC said. The BJP representative of Dakshina Kannada in parliament had not raised their voice against the merger, he claimed.The Congress would also hold protests against the merger in front of all the branches of Vijaya Bank here in co-operation with its employees on January 10, D'Souza said. PTI MVG SMN ANBANB