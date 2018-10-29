Vijaya Bank Q2 profit falls 24 % to Rs 140 crore

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) State-owned Vijaya Bank Monday reported 24.54 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 139.94 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 185.46 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.Total income of the bank stood at Rs 3,931.36 crore for the reported quarter, up 12.28 per cent from Rs 3,501.31 crore in the year-ago period, Vijaya Bank said in a BSE filing.The bank's gross non performing assets (NPA) ratio as on September 30, 2018 improved to 5.86 per cent against 7.06 per cent during the corresponding period last year. Net NPA stood at 3.81 per cent as against 4.86 per cent last year. Shares of Vijaya Bank were trading 5.91 per cent higher at Rs 43 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK SVK ANUANU