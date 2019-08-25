Vijayan condoles death of Kerala-born Pak scribe

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condoled the death of B M Kutty, a journalist and a Left politician of Pakistan who is also a Keralite. Kutty (89) died at a hospital in Karachi this morning. Vijayan remembered Kutty as a "leader who constantly fought for improving the relation between India and Pakistan". "He (Kutty) was born in Tirur (in Malappuram district) and later emigrated to Pakistan and emerged as a major figure in Pakistan's politics," Vijayan said. "He was also a prominent journalist and a determined leader who fought for peace and against communalism," he added. The Chief Minister said Kutty worked closely with the major political parties in Pakistan and was closely associated with Kerala. Kutty was born in 1930 and shifted to Pakistan when he was 19. He was associated with major Left parties of Pakistan, including the Awami League, National Democratic Party and Pakistan National Party, and with the Pakistan-India People's Forum for Peace and Democracy. Also, he authored 'Sixty Years in Self Exile: No Regrets', a book on prominent Baloch politician Mir Ghaus Bakhsh Bizenjo. Kutty had served as the political advisor to Bizenjo, who was also the Balochistan governor. PTI RRT NVG RHL