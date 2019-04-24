Vijender punches AAP, BJP, terms Rahul 'right choice'

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Congress Lok Sabha poll candidate and ace boxer Vijender Singh Wednesday hit out at the AAP government in the city and the BJP-led Centre, alleging they failed to deliver on their promises, as he termed his party chief Rahul Gandhi the "right choice". As he hit the campaign trail here, the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate inspected a Mohalla Clinic in Lado Sarai area of the constituency. The facility was closed."We can see the Mohalla Clinic is closed and nobody can take medicines. You can also see the condition of Swachh Bharat Mission here," he says in a video from his inspection visit.During a Facebook live from the Indian Youth Congress office, when he was asked by a participant as to why he chose Gandhi over Modi, Singh replied the Congress president has vision and thought."You should meet him and then you will realise his qualities. Many things are said about him on social media which are not true. He has vision and thoughts which are good for us. He is the right choice," he said.The celebrity candidate of the Congress resigned from the post of a police officer in Haryana to join the party and contest from South Delhi.About the Modi government, Singh said survey showed that "lakhs of people lost their jobs" and promises made by it were not fulfilled.He also raised questions over the condition of Mohalla Clinics and schools under the AAP government."What happened to the promise of free wi-fi. The condition of Mohalla Clinics and schools is not good, settlements housing economically weaker sections lack facilities," he said.Singh is pitted against the BJP candidate and Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri and AAP's Raghav Chadha in a triangular contest on the seat.The 2008 Olympic Bronze medallist asked youths to join politics to make India a strong country."Unless the youths join politics, the country will not develop. If their energy is used, no one can stop the country from becoming strong," he asserted.In reply to a question, Singh said that if he becomes the next sports minister of the country, he will ensure that poor kids get access to proper sports and games facilities, like they have right to education. PTI VIT TIR