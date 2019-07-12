scorecardresearch
Vikas Swarup appointed Secretary of Overseas Indian Affairs

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Senior diplomat Vikas Swarup has been appointed as Secretary, Overseas Indian Affairs, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Friday.Swarup, a 1986-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, is at present India's High Commissioner in Ottawa. He has been appointed as the Secretary, (consular, passport, visa and Overseas Indian affairs) in the External Affairs Ministry with effect from August 1, 2019, the order said. PTI SKL CK

