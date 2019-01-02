Vikram Solar gets 140-MW unit order from NTPC

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Renewable energy solution provider Vikram Solar Wednesday said it has got a 140-megawatt (MW) project order from state-run power giant NTPC Ltd. "Vikram Solar claimed a 140-MW solar plant project from NTPC Limited. The location selected for the project is Bilhaur, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh," a company statement said. According to the statement, 700 acre of land has been allotted for the project and the solar plant is expected to meet the electricity demand of the area. NTPC has plans to install 225-MW solar plants in Uttar Pradesh and Vikram Solar has been selected to commission the first allotment of 140 MW project. The project is expected to be completed by September 2020, as per tender. Kuldeep Jain, chief operating officer EPC, Vikram Solar, said in the statement: "Vikram Solar has had a long-standing business relation with NTPC. Previously, we have handled 50-MW solar plant project in Mandsaur, MP and 130-MW solar project in Bhadla, Rajasthan, for NTPC. And, I am glad to say that Vikrams focus towards innovation, quality, performance, customer centricity and execution has help us win this project." He also said: "Claiming LoI (letter of intent) for this 140-MW project is a triumph for Vikram Solar... On behalf of team Vikram, I express my admiration towards NTPC's consistent effort towards solar growth, and I am hopeful that our partnership will continue to support India in providing Power for all. Vikram Solar currently has about 800 MW (commissioned and under-execution) EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) portfolio in India. It also has served clients such as NTPC, WBSEDCL, GIPCL, BEL, BHEL, ISRO, IOCL, and SBI, among others. PTI KKS KKS HRS