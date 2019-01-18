Vikramarka appointed leader of Congress in Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad, Jan 18 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was appointed leader of the Congress in the Telangana Assembly on Friday. The Congress issued a media release in Delhi at night about party chief Rahul Gandhi appointing Vikramarka as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP). A meeting of Congress MLAs, MLCs and MPs was held here on Thursday and they passed a unanimous resolution authorising Gandhi to decide on the CLP leader. Vikramarka, a post-graduate, is now set to be the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly as the Congress is the main opposition with 19 MLAs in the 119-member House. Vikramarka, who has been representing Madhira (SC) constituency since 2009, had served as the deputy Speaker of the Assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh from 2011-2014. He was the party's chief whip during 2009-2011. He had also served as the working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). He headed the party's campaign committee during the recent Assembly elections. PTI SJRHMB