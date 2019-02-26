Village of soldier killed in Pulwama attack celebrates, wife says she is proud of armed forces

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) "I feel this action will give peace to the martyred soldiers," is how a Pulwama attack victim's wife reacted to India's air strikes killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan on Tuesday. Kalavathi, whose husband H Guru from Karnataka was among the 40 CRPF jawans who died in the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, is grieving her loss but said she is proud of the Indian armed forces. Guru's native village Gudigere in Mandya district, about 100 km from here, burst into jubilation on hearing about the Indian Air Force's early morning attack on the terror camp. Villagers took out a march and a tricolour was unfurled atop his house as a mark of respect. With tears in her eyes, Kalavathi told reporters: "I salute the Indian armed forces.I am happy with this action. I feel that this action will give peace to the martyred soldiers. I am proud of my Indian armed forces." Guru's father Honnaiah insisted that the time to give peace a chance was gone and "the anti-India forces should be completely destroyed". "They should tremble with fear or else, they should be wiped out. They have no idea about the citizens of India. We have been insisting on peace but peace is not a solution anymore. They have to be completely destroyed. "My son will rest in peace only if they are wiped out entirely," said Honnaiah. As the news spread about India's retaliatory action for the Pulwama attack, villagers in Gudigere took out rally shouting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Shahid Guru Amar Rahe'. Guru was among the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in the February 14 suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group. PTI GMS RA VS RT