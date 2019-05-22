Village sarpanch's husband shot dead while mediating in marriage dispute

Dholpur, May 22 (PTI) A village sarpanch's husband was shot dead in broad daylight on Wednesday when he was mediating in a marriage dispute in Rajakheda of Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said.Baby Sharma's husband Santosh Sharma (50), along with other villagers, had gone to mediate in a marriage dispute at Devendra Sharma's residence, Dholpur SP Ajay Singh said.During mediation, Devendra Sharma's son Raghvendra Sharma fired at Santosh Sharma, the police officer said.Santosh Sharma was rushed to government hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, the SP said, adding four people, including Raghvendra Sharma, has been booked in connection with the incident. PTI CORR AG NSDNSD