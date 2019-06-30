Villagers brick batt police team during attempt to cease illicit liquor

Bahraich (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) Villagers here resisted an attempt by officials to cease illicit liquor in the area and fiercely brick batted the team, injuring a police inspector and damaging four vehicles, officials said. The team recovered 150 litres illicit liquor and arrested nine people from Balia village on Saturday evening. The locals attacked the team when it was returning back, ASP Ravindra Singh said. An FIR has been lodged against 16 named and about 80 unnamed people of which 16, including seven women, have been arrested, the ASP said. He said others involved in the incident would be identified with the help of video footage. PTI CORR SAB