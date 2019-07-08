Villagers hurl stones on men making video of women at wedding in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) Tension prevailed at Sikandarpur village here after people allegedly hurled stones on a group of men who were trying to make a video of women during a wedding, police said Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday evening, they said.The police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. According to the SHO of Ratanpuri police station, Kamal Singh, the trouble started when some people gathered for the wedding started pelting stones on the youths who, while dancing, tried to make video of a few women.After the incident, police took some people into custody for questioning, the SHO said. Singh said the security in the village has been tightened and an investigation is on in the matter. PTI CORR AD SRY