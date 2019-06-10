Vinay Pandit Joins IndiaNivesh Securities Limited as Head - Institutional Equities

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, June 10, 2019/PRNewswire/ --IndiaNivesh, one of India's fastest growing financial services company, has appointed Vinay Pandit as Head - Institutional Equities. Vinay comes with a rich and unique mix of 17 years work experience (including 15 years in capital markets) across sectors and has held senior positions with several leading companies such as B&K Securities, IFCI Financial Services, PUG Securities, Centrum Capital Ltd., with his last professional stint as Senior President - Institutional Equity - AMSEC (formerly Asian Markets Securities) where he was driving the business.On his appointment as Head of Institutional Equities, Vinay said, "The strong mandate and pro incumbency witnessed by the ruling NDA ensures that we have an interesting 5 years ahead of us. I believe these 5 years will see a lot of capex driven growth (non-power) through various plays like Sagarmala, Bharatmala, Waterways, Seaways, Bullet Trains, upgradation of transportation systems among others. This offers an opportunity for firms like IndiaNivesh to up the game of offerings to clients through a unique servicing proposition which would have a mix of quality ideas, ground level research, forensic studies, strong channel checks, relevant industry experts and deals. IndiaNivesh has a great foundation for the next phase of growth and I look forward to the journey ahead."Speaking on the appointment, Rajesh Nuwal, Founder & Managing Director IndiaNivesh said, "We are in extremely interesting times as far as the capital markets are concerned, and I believe that it is a good time to look at larger opportunities. Vinay Pandit with his vast experience of sales, research and corporate relationships will help catalyse our institutional equities business and add further value to our clients & service offerings. We welcome Vinay to the IndiaNivesh family and look forward to his success in further developing our Institutional Equities business."About IndiaNivesh: IndiaNivesh is a full-fledged financial services company into stock broking, PMS, Wealth Management and having reputed clients that include Government Institutions, Public Finance Institutions, Foreign Institutional Investors, Domestic Institutions (Mutual Funds, Insurance Companies), HNI's, Corporate Houses and SME enterprises. The IndiaNivesh group is a member of the RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, BSE, NSE, MSEI, NCDEX, MCX, CDSL, NSDL and AMFI. The brand's motto: "Trust, We Earn It" ensures effective solutions for customers with a strong emphasis on long term wealth creation and protection.To know more visit: http://www.indianivesh.in Source: IndiaNivesh PWRPWR