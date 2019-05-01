Vincent Cassel joins 'Westworld' season three

Los Angeles, May 1 (PTI) Actor Vincent Cassel has landed a key role in the upcoming third season of HBO drama series "Westworld".The 52-year-old actor, best known for films such as "Ocean's Twelve", "Black Swan" and "Jason Bourne", is the latest newcomer for the show's third season, following the castings of Lena Waithe and Aaron Paul. The details of the characters, to be be played by the three actors, are being kept under wraps, reported Deadline. "Westworld", created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, is currently filming and does not have a release date.The second season of the series featured Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, and Tessa Thompson. It aired in June 2018.The series, based on the Michael Crichton film of the same name, is also executive produced by Nolan and Joy.Filmmaker J J Abrams and Ben Stephenson of Bad Robot Productions are attached as executive producers along with Richard J Lewis and Athena Wickham.Nolan and Joy's Kilter Films and Bad Robot produce in association with Warner Bros Television (WBTV).The creators have recently ended their overall deal with WBTV for a deal at Amazon.They, however, will remain as writers and executive producers on "Westworld". PTI RB RBRB