Vincent Cassel, Tina Kunakey expecting first child

Los Angeles, Jan 2 (PTI) French actor Vincent Cassel and his wife, model Tina Kunakey are pregnant with their first child.The couple made the announcement Tuesday on Instagram.Cassel, 52, shared a short clip from a beach in Bahia, Brazil in which he could be seen holding and kissing Kunakey's growing baby bump."Bonne annee Feliz ano novo Happy new year #tellementdechance #danslavieriennestdu #lifeismagicneverforget #goal," he captioned the video, which translates to "Happy New Year" in French and Portuguese.The model, 21, also shared a smiling photo of herself on the beach. Kunakey posed in the nude holding a straw hat strategically while showing off her pregnant belly."HAPPIEST NEW YEAR EVER #andifyoudontknownowyouknow," she wrote alongside photo.The news comes four months after the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in France.Cassel is already a father to daughters Deva, 15, and and Leonie, 9 whom he shares with Italian actor Monica Bellucci.