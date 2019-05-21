Vinod Kannan to take over as Vistara's chief strategy officer

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Vistara Tuesday said Vinod Kannan will take over as its chief strategy officer from June as the full service carrier prepares to fly overseas. Currently, Sanjiv Kapoor is both chief commercial officer as well as chief strategy officer at Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines. "As Vistara accelerates its growth and prepares to take the next leap in its journey of becoming a global brand, certain changes have been introduced in the leadership structure. "Strategy and Commercial are cornerstones of any airline's business, and these two areas will be bolstered to ensure focus on key priorities," an airline spokesperson told PTI. Kannan from within the Singapore Airlines group will be joining Vistara next month as chief strategy officer, while Kapoor will remain chief commercial officer, the spokesperson said. The domestic carrier is preparing to start overseas flights and has also placed orders for a significant number of planes. Vistara, which has 22 aircraft on its fleet, operates around 140 flights every day. The airline commenced commercial operations on January 9, 2015. PTI IAS RAM SHWSHW