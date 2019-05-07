Violence against journalists in WB: Editors Guild asks EC to take action

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Editors Guild has condemned several incidents of physical attack on journalists in West Bengal during the fifth phase of polling and urged the Election Commission to take action against those who indulged in such acts. Physical attacks against journalists are always reprehensible, but particularly so during elections as they undermine fair media scrutiny of an election, the Guild said in a statement. The Editors Guild said it condemns several incidents of physical attack on journalists in West Bengal on May 6, during the fifth phase of polling. Journalists belonging to different media organisations including NewsX, ABP Ananda and Zee News were attacked, allegedly by workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the statement said. The Guild urges the EC to initiate necessary action against those who indulged in physical violence against journalists and asks the TMC-led West Bengal government to ensure law and order in the state so that journalists are not attacked by political parties and they can perform their professional duties safely, it said. PTI ASK RCJ