Violence in Bulandshahr over cow slaughter, cop killed

Meerut, Dec 3 (PTI) A police inspector was killed in violence that broke out Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district after reports of illegal cow slaughter, police said.Additional Director General of Meerut zone Prashant Kumar said a mob pelted the police with stones and indulged in arson setting several vehicles and the Chingarwathi Police Chowki on fire.Police Inspector Subodh Kumar has died in the violence, he said.As tension prevailed in the area, policemen from several police stations have been rushed along with senior officials to take control of the situation, police said.There was report of a youth succumbing to injuries received in police firing, but there was no official confirmation. PTI COR TIRTIR