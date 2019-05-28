Violent attacks in Tripura on those who did not vote for BJP: Cong

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP of violent attacks on Tripura electors who did not vote for it in the Lok Sabha elections and sought deployment of the Assam Rifles, alleging the law and order in the BJP-ruled state has worsened. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera and the party's Tripura chiefm, Pradyot Deb Barman, said as a last resort, they will move the Supreme Court demanding a compensation for victims of violence during the polls.Khera alleged that the BJP was targeting voters who did not vote for it in Lok Sabha elections, while Barman said scared and horrified people are now hiding in jungles to save their lives from "goons supported by the ruling BJP"."We have demanded to the state government...Now we have no option left because we have gone to the State Government in April. Since violence is continuing, the Supreme Court is the last resort for us to bring the state to normalcy and we are still requesting, please bring in the Assam Rifles, the police are incapable of handling the issue, please bring in the Assam Rifles. "We are not trying to make a political statement. We are asking for peace in the state," the Tripura Congress chief said.He alleged that the "criminal elements within the BJP" who were earlier with the CPI-M are behind such violence. He claimed the Election Commission had to postpone the second phase election in the state from April 18 to April 23 due to the violence.Barman said the returning officer had ordered repolling on 433 polling booths, but the EC held repolling on only 168, which still is the highest anywhere in the country."We are going to Supreme Court as a last resort," he said.Barman also alleged that money power has been used to lure voters in Tripura."We want peace in Tripura. What is happening in Tripura defeats the purpose of democracy in India," Barman said. PTI SKC SKC TIRTIR