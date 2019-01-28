Violent protest in Ratnagiri after cattle carcass found, 2 arrested

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) A mob went on a rampage alleging cow slaughter in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on Saturday after cattle carcasses were found in a village, following which two persons have been arrested on charge of rioting. Protesters tried to block the Mumbai-Goa highway on January 26 after body parts of cattle were allegedly found near Lavel Phata in Lote industrial township in the district, with villagers claiming that a cow had been slaughtered. When the police tried to disperse the mob, they were pelted with stones, a police official said. The mob also attacked police officials with sticks and torched a police vehicle, he added. A case was registered against over 300 persons -- some of whom have been identified -- for attempt to murder, rioting and under other relevant IPC sections for the violence. The carcasses found in the area were sent to a Forensic Science Laboratory, he said, adding they were awaiting the report. Cow slaughter and consumption or sale of beef is banned in the state. The protest on Saturday came just hours after some villagers intercepted a vehicle allegedly carrying cattle for slaughter at nearby Dhamandevi village, the police official said. The villagers alleged that the men accompanying the cattle brandished pistols to threaten them before driving off. The vehicle was found abandoned nearby later with a cow and a bull inside but the persons travelling in it had fled, the official said. Two persons were arrested in connection with the protest on the Mumbai-Goa highway, said Pravin Mundhe, Superintendent of Police, Ratnagiri. The police were ascertaining the identity of other members of the mob with the help CCTV footage, he said. "We are also investigating the other offence where unidentified persons were allegedly smuggling cattle for slaughter and threatened villagers," Mundhe added. Inspector General of Police Naval Bajaj and Mundhe visited the area Monday and the situation was now under control, another police official said. PTI DC KRK RT