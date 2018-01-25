VIP Industries Q3 net profit up 68 pc at Rs 27 cr

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) VIP Industries today reported a 68.48 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 26.89 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 15.96 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, VIP Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 339.92 crore. It was Rs 311.94 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The board of directors approved an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2017- 18.

The companys stock was trading 2.33 per cent down at Rs 360.15 apiece on BSE. PTI PRJ SBT