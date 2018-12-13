Vir Das' ABC show 'Whiskey Cavalier' to premiere on February 27

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Vir Das on Thursday announced that his debut American TV show, "Whiskey Cavalier" will premiere on February 27.The ABC series will see Das playing an agent Jai Datta.Priyanka Chopra also made her acting debut in the West with ABC series "Quantico", in which she played a FBI agent. "Priyanka Chopra has done extremely well in America and had opened doors for many people. She's become an icon and a recognisable name there. She has paved a way and I'm glad Whiskey Cavalier is happening at a time when there's a growing diversity in the West," Das said in a statement. The actor is currently in Prague filming for the show and is set to return to India soon to begin his next project. PTI SHDSHD