'Vir Das LOSING IT' to release on Dec 11 on Netflix

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) Vir Das is coming back to Netflix with a new comedy special, "Vir Das LOSING IT". The show will premiere on the streaming giant's platform on December 11.Netflix had earlier announced that it is bringing back the comedian for another show.Last year, Das became the first Indian to have his own Netflix comedy show, "Abroad Understanding"."The new show is called 'Vir Das LOSING IT'. It's something I've been working on for the last year. The first Netflix special took me across the world and to brand new audience. "I'm hoping to show them a new side to my comedy in this show. It's going to cover world events, some controversial topics, but also get a whole lot more personal," Das said in a statement.He joins the likes of Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Aziz Ansari to have more than a single Netflix special to their credit.