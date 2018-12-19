Vir Das working on third Netflix special post 'Losing It'

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Vir Das is headed to Netflix again and the actor said he is currently working on his third outing with the streaming giant.Last year, the actor-comic became the first Indian to have his own Netflix comedy show, "Abroad Understanding". His second, "Losing It", started streaming on the platform from December 11. Das said the show will go on floors in 2019."I am currently working on the script for the third special. We will shoot it next year. The response for 'Losing It' has just been phenomenal and I look forward to working on another one," he said in a statement.The actor-comic would be the only Indian so far to do three back-to-back shows for Netflix. PTI RDS BKBK