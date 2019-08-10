'Virasat-e-Khalsa' is most visited museum in Indian subcontinent: Pb minister

Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) 'Virasat-e-Khalsa' in Anandpur Sahib has become the most visited museum in the Indian subcontinent, a Punjab minister said on Saturday.Punjab Minister of Cultural Affairs and Tourism Charanjit Singh Channi said the 'Asia Book of Records' has confirmed the record of 'maximum footfall in a museum in a day'in the name of 'Virasat-e-Khalsa', which will feature in its next edition.The museum has witnessed a record footfall of 20,569 visitors on March 20 this year, he said."This, in fact, is the third entry of Virasat-e-Khalsa into record books, coming on the back of its listing in 'Limca Book of Records-Feb 2019 Edition' and 'India Book of Records-2020 Edition' in the current year," Channi said in an official release.The total footfall of visitors at Virasat-e-Khalsa, conceived to commemorate 550 years history and culture of Punjab and Sikhism, has crossed the 10 million-mark in just seven-and-half-years, which is a matter of pride for Punjab, he said.The Virasat-e-Khalsa museum stands out in terms of popularity, visitor footfall, architecture, grandeur and aesthetics; as also in its use of technology, infrastructure and world class standards of maintenance and upkeep, the minister said. PTI CHS KJ