Virbhadra's son to look after Cong affairs in HP CM's home district

Shimla, Feb 7 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Congress has asked former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh to look after party affairs in CM Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi.Former minister and Congress state vice president Gangu Ram Musafir has also been asked to take charge of the party affairs in Mandi alongwith Vikramaditya Singh, who has recently been appointed as the state general secretary, HP Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said.Allocating duties to various office bearers, Rathore said that another state Congress general secretary Rajneesh Kimta will look after organisation and administration of the party, whereas state secretary Hari Krishan Himral will be his political secretary. While Rathore kept media, frontal organisations with himself, state vice president Mohinder Chauhan has been asked to be in charge of social media and shakti project.Besides, state Congress general secretary Sunil Sharma and vice president Ram Lal Thakur will look after Kangra. Raghuvir Singh Bali and vice president Chander Kumar will look after Chamba district, Rathore said. The state Congress chief also handed over the responsibility of several other prominent areas.Ram Kumar and Harbhajan Singh Bhajji have been asked to look after Nurpur, Sanjay Awasthi and Anita Verma assigned Dehra, Sunder Thakur and Beeru Ram Palampur, Dharamveer Dhami and Mohinder Chauhan tribal Lahaul and Spiti district, he added.