Virgin Atlantic Airlines extends partnership with TCS

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Virgin Atlantic, today said they have extended their strategic partnership for a further five years.

TCS and Virgin Atlantic began working together in 2004 as part of the latters ongoing strategy to invest in operational efficiencies and innovations to help the company grow its market leadership.

This extended partnership includes working together to integrate Virgin Atlantic Airways with Virgin Holidays through a centre of excellence focusing on digital transformation, innovation, agile, assurance and devOps. These initiatives will help Virgin Atlantic continue to develop its customer experience to deliver real-time passenger services and insights, it said. ************************************** Invoicemart processes 10,000 invoices worth Rs 300 crore

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Digital invoice discounting marketplace, Invoicemart, today said it has processed 10,000 invoices worth Rs 300 crore within 9 months of operations.

The platform was launched in July by A.TREDS, a joint venture of Axis Bank and B2B e-commerce company mjunction services. PTI DSK HV DSK