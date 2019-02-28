Virgo Laminates - Branding Partner for 2019 India vs Australia Series

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Delhi, India(NewsVoir)Virgo Laminates is proud to announce that they are being truly honored as the Branding Partner for the ongoing India vs Australia T20 & ODI series, which began from February 24th, 2019. Virgo Laminates has always believed in promoting the Game of Gentlemen as it has the potential to bring the nations together by providing a platform to showcase global talent, and also highlights some of the most significant skills, and also at times, tests their true endurance levels. It is not too surprising to take this honor of collaborating with global audiences and business associates at the highest level as Virgo Laminates has already enjoyed this glory of being a part of such global cricketing events in the past as well. Virgo Laminates was the branding partner for India vs Sri Lanka Series in the year 2017; and also in the year 2018, they were the branding partners for India vs England Series.For the ongoing India vs Australia T20 & ODI series, Mr. Nikhil Arora, Director at Virgo Laminates says, Virgo as a brand itself has always looked forward to be a participant of such global platforms as it provides a real-time opportunity for us to further our brand to our global audiences, and gives us a podium to directly connect and showcase our quality products and services to our potential customers located far off. This approach of associating with such global events has truly blessed us with an array of opportunities in the past to win the hearts of innumerable loyal customers, who are not only appreciative of our hallmark products, but also endorsed our value-added services on many occasions.Virgo Laminates look forward to make their presence felt by capturing and acknowledging the interests of the people, who will show up at each of these events and venues of the ongoing T20 and ODI series scheduled to be held in India, right from Visakhapatnam to New Delhi; and Virgo is all geared up not only to boost and support the morale of our Indian National Team at this ongoing series, but also to serve nothing else but the best on the platter of our sporting Indian fans.Around the world, Virgo Laminates is a well-established brand, which is known for its superior quality, innovative product range, and illustrious legacy of excellence. The inspirational journey spanning almost over two decades has enriched Virgo with great experience and expertise. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing unit spread across a million square feet is a brilliant example of always advancing human intelligence. The robust technology and a dedicated workforce of over 3000+ employees is in complete harmony to deliver tons of units to the market every week. Supreme quality, durability, and innovation are found in the right proportions at Virgo Laminates. Virgo Laminates has over 24 branches in all major cities of India, and also operates from 3 international locations.Their route to brilliance doesn't end at just product delivery. They are also deemed to be the finest in terms of after-sales service. Prioritizing customer satisfaction and providing true value to its customers has made Virgo the indisputable brand leader in this segment. By diligently following no-compromise attitude in terms of quality, for Virgo, customer satisfaction is first and foremost above everything else. In line with this, they will leave no stones unturned in order to achieve overwhelming response from its customers by providing remarkable solutions. Virgo Laminates, with more than 10 years of experience of making aluminum rolls & coils, has come up with the best-in-class ACP products by the name of Virgo ALFA coated with PVDF, which are especially resistant to solvents, acids, and heat. They also come with Anti-Fading Technology (AFT), and also have effective heat-insulation, fire-resistance and sound-reduction properties.Image: Mr. Nikhil Arora, Director at Virgo Laminates PWRPWR