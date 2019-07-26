Virtual court portal for online payment of traffic challans launched in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Traffic challans in Delhi can now be paid online with the launch of virtual court portal on Friday.Launched by former Supreme Court judge, Justice (retd.) Madan B Lokur, the first such legal portal -- https://vcourts.gov.in -- will cater to the traffic challans digitally generated by the Delhi Traffic Police via the e-challan application.Traffic offenders will be given the option to pay the fine online, without coming to the court.Justice Lokur said the service may later extend to other cases."If a person is given challan and has pleaded guilty, there is now e-payment portal so it can be paid online and it will work 24*7. Traffic offenders are given option to pay online, without coming to the court," he said.He hoped that other courts in the country will realise its importance and follow it."This will gradually be extended to variety of cases. I am told that 4,000-5,000 cases will be transferred to virtual court in 2-3 days. You may now have repeat offender, computer will keep a track of these traffic offenders," he said.Delhi High court Chief Justice DN Patel and other judges, besides Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, were also present at the occasion.All traffic challans, except those where the vehicle is impounded, can be disposed of by making online payment at the portal.Metropolitan Magistrate Ruchi Aggarwal Asrani will hold the first virtual court in Delhi.According to the new scheme, the digital challans generated through the e-challan application will be sent in digital form to the court. All the challans for the given day will reflect on the dash board of the virtual court judge and the court will issue summons to the violators via the mobile phone and email id of the violator. The message will contain a web link will redirect the violator to the virtual court web portal. Thereafter the violator may make payment of the traffic challan online or may opt to contest the challan as per law. PTI UK SA