Virtual sloganeering takes over Twitter after govt revokes Art 370

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Twitter was the platform for virtual sloganeering on Monday with hundreds of thousands of users responding to the revocation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, some going with a victorious #BharatEkHai, while others criticised the move with #StandwithKashmir.Soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a resolution in the Rajya Sabha stating that Article 370 will no longer be applicable, a mixed bag of reactions bombarded the micro-blogging site with several tweets. Calling the "historic" move a "real success", Twitteratis said it further strengthened the national integrity. Tweets celebrating India's unity started pouring in in no time. "One Flag, One Nation, One Country, One Constitution!! #KashmirHamaraHai" a Twitter user wrote. "#JammuKashmir is now an integrated part of India. Happiness everywhere #KashmirHamaraHai," another user tweeted. Many also posted photos of themselves with the tri-colour, while others shared pictures of the map of India captioned "Akhand Bharat". Praises were heaped on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as their names started trending, while some even took the liberty to congratulate them in advance anticipating their government's victory in the 2024 general election. "The integration of India that Sardar Patel so avowedly started is finally completed by two of his fellow men from Gujarat #NarendraModi & #AmitShah. The scrapping of #Article370 is a giant leap forward by NDA government towards ensurijg #BharatEKHai," Himanta Biswa Sarma, a Twitter user, wrote. Saurabh Singh used the opportunity to take a dig at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "Congratulations BJP for winning general elections in 2024!! Dear @RahulGandhi get prepare for 2029 because ur rest of 1% chance for winning in 2024 is gone because your MP Gulam nabi Azad. #Article370 #ModiHaiToMumkinHai," he tweeted. However, not everyone was in a festive mood and criticised the Centre's move to revoke Article 370. #StandwithKashmir started trending after several people lamented the consequences of the move for "ordinary Kashmiris" whose lives came to a standstill after restrictions and night curfews were imposed in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday night.The government imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district with effect from midnight as a precautionary measure. Schools and colleges in Jammu, Kishtwar, Resai, Doda and Udhampur districts were also ordered to remain close on Monday. Mobile Internet services have also been suspended in the Kashmir Valley. "While I try to find ways to contact folks back home, I can only pity the so called experts celebrating the agony of ordinary #Kashmiris from the comforts of their AC rooms. The sad part is, some of them masquerade as journalists/editors. Bigotry at its best," a user tweeted. Many also urged fellow Indians to show solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and oppose the "cruelty" being inflicted upon them. "If you believe that Kashmir is an inseparable part of india then the people of Kashmir are our brothers and sisters! Take a stand for them. It's the responsibility of the people of India to oppose any adventure / cruelty. #StandwithKashmir Praveen Kumar," read a tweet.