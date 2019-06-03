Vish Dhamija's 'Rita Ferreira' series to be adapted for web

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) Popular thriller author Vish Dhamija's 'Rita Ferreira' series is set for a digital adaptation with Vikram Malhotra led-Abundantia Entertainment acquiring the rights to the books.The deal comprises three books -- 'Bhendi Bazaar, 'Doosra' and 'Lipstick'. Abundantia plans to adapt the books into a multi-season, premium original digital series, a release issued by the company said. Set in Mumbai, the books follow DCP Rita Ferreira whose methods may be unconventional but her track record is unmatched. "The tough-as-nails, sharp-as-a-tack, Jim Beam drinking, female cop is not your conventional investigator. In a world dominated by male protagonists, many believed that Rita would not be accepted. But her popularity with readers across age groups and segments has proven otherwise," Dhamija said in a statement. Malhotra said the team is working hard to bring the books to life. "Crime is a genre that viewers all over the world can't get enough of. And when you add a unique and compelling central character to it, you have all the makings of gripping story-telling. "From the first time that we read Vish's books, we knew that we had to bring Rita Ferreira to life. Flawed but fabulous, Rita is one-of-a-kind in a world full of cliches. A top-notch writers room is being put in place for this show as we aim to recreate and enhance the world of Rita Ferreira for her fans," he said. Abundantia Entertainment has previously worked on Akshay Kumar-starrers "Airlift", "Baby", "Toilet Ek Prem Katha" and the original series "Breathe". PTI SHDSHD