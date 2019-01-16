Vishnu Hari Dalmia passes away

(Eds: with edits throughout) Mathura, Jan 16 (PTI) Former president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Vishnu Hari Dalmia passed away at his Delhi residence Wednesday, said an official of a trust here. "An exponent of Hindu culture, 91-year-old Vishnu Hari Dalmia was instrumental in giving a befitting renovation to Sri Krishna Janmasthan temples along with his father Jai Dayal Dalmia," Kapil Sharma, secretary of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan said.He was indisposed for the last one month and breathed his last at his Golf Link residence in Delhi, Sharma said.Dalmia played a crucial role in the Ram Janambhumi agitation. However, his last wish of a majestic Ram temple in Ayodhya remained unfulfilled, he said. He had also served as 'Prabandh Nyasi' (managing trustee) of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Mathura, Sharma said.As a committed 'Gau sevak', he had not only established 'Gaushala' in the precincts of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Mathura, but also helped Brijbhumi and other district-based cow shelters, Sharma said. PTI CORR RCJ