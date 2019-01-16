Vishnu Hari Dalmia passes away

Mathura, Jan 16 (PTI) The land of Lord Krishna and Radha Rani was shocked on the demise of former International President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Vishnu Hari Dalmia, this morning.An exponent of Hindu culture , 91 year old Vishnu Hari Dalmia was instrumental in giving a befitting renovation to Sri Krishna Janmasthan Mathura based temples alongwith his father Jai Dayal Dalmia, Kapil Sharma ,secretary Sri krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan said.He said, indisposed for the last one month, Dalmia breathed his last in his Golf Link based residence, Delhi today.Though he played crucial role in Ram Janmabhumi agitation, he said, however, his last wish of watching a majestic Ram temple in Ayodhya remained unfulfilled.He was former Prabandh Nyasi (managing trustee) of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Mathura, he said.Sharma said, social service was his religion as during his life he never missed an opportunity to provide relief to humanity, through different projects, specially in Brijbhumi, even at the cost of his busineesA committed Go sevak (in the service of cow), he not only established Goshala in the precincts of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Mathura, but also helped Brijbhumi and other distt based Goshalas, Sharma said.He said, to save dead cows ill treated from dogs and wild beast, he made arrangement of completing last rites of cow, with facility for shifting them upto their burial place.Brijwasis owe to his efforts for the upliftment of Srikrishna Janmasthan based Ayurvedic hospital, he concluded.PTI CORR RCJ