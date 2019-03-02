Vision Express on an Expansion Spree in Maharashtra

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Photo caption: Vision Express Store Optical Retailer Vision Express has recently opened three outlets in Nagpur, Ambernath and Kalyan. The new stores in these cities will strengthen the brand's extensive presence in Maharashtra, in addition to its 160+ stores across 32 cities. The new outlet in Nagpur is located at Sakkardara, Gajanana Chowk, the Ambernath (East) has a new store in Sai Section, Station Road and the Kalyan (West) store is strategically located at Bail Bazar Chowk, a popular shopping destination. With the end goal of providing premium eye care at affordable prices to consumers, the stores will offer the signature Vision Express experience while housing the latest contemporary eyewear trends. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gurpreet Singh Bhatia, CEO- Vision Express, said, With the launch of these stores, we are making quality eye care available to larger set of consumers, closer to their residences. Last week was very exciting for us, opening three new stores in Maharashtra. A joint venture between Grand Vision and Reliance Retail Limited, Vision Express has completed ten years of providing eye care in India. In times where the Indian market is increasingly becoming aware of the necessity of protective eyewear and regular eye checkups, Vision Express is extensively expanding its presence to meet the eye care needs of all Indians. The brand also offers European styled sunglasses for sun protection and the latest range of contact lenses for extra comfort. PWRPWR