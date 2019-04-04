Visit to Radha Soami Dera Beas: It was a 'courtesy' meeting, says Jakhar

Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) A day after calling on the head of the Radha Soami Dera Beas ahead of elections, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar Thursday said it was a "courtesy" meeting. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, along with Jakhar and party's Punjab affairs in-charge Asha Kumari, had met Dera head Gurinder Singh Dhillon on Wednesday. They had lunch with the Dera chief and stayed there for some time. "It was a courtesy meeting, Jakhar told reporters when he was asked about the visit. The Dera, located about 40 km from Amritsar, has a large number of followers, cutting cross religion and caste. In December 2016, the then Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had also met the Radha Soami Dera chief and had stayed there overnight. PTI CHS SMNSMN