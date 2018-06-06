Vistara extends special discount on airfare to J&K Police personnel

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Full service carrier Vistara has extended the special discount on airfare available for the armed force personnel also to Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel -- both serving and retired.

The airline made the announcement on its twitter handle today and its move was praised by the J&K Police.

"We thank @airvistara for responding to our request and extending discount in fares to our police personnel. A big thanks from Jammu and Kashmir police pariwar," the tweet said.

The discount, which is up to 15 per cent on the adult base fare in economy class cabin, is applicable for the active and retired police personnel.

The discount is also available for three members of their family travelling with them on the same PNR, which is dependent parents, spouse and children from 2 to 26 years, said the airline on its twitter handle under the eligibility section.

On August 15, 2016 Vistara had announced the special discounts for active and retired armed forces personnel and their family members who travel together on Vistara.

Meanwhile, the airline has also announced a ban on tobacco (gutka) connsumption onboard and its facilities.

The announcement was made on its twitter on the World Environment Day tomorrow.

"At @airvistara, we take the environment seriously. The 50 per cent onboard disposable plastics reduction and low emissions aircraft are just a start. Cleanliness at all times is part of our matra. We have also banned chewing tobacco or gutka consumption on board & at our facilities," it said. PTI SAN IAS DIP DIP