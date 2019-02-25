Vistara grounded in Kolkata due to engine issue

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) A Vistara aircraft carrying 121 passengers from Chennai was grounded on its arrival at Kolkata Monday following a mid-air engine problem.The Airbus A320 plane is undergoing inspections and rectification process to address the issue, the airline said in a statement.The incident took place at 8.56 am, it said."Vistara flight UK 733 operating Chennai-Kolkata todayexperienced a technical malfunction in the right engine duringdescent. The pilots carried out the necessary procedures andproceeded to land safely at the Kolkata international airport," the airline said.There were 121 passengers on board the Airbus A320plane, it said. The passengers were informed about the situation by the flight commander, the airline added. PTI IAS GK SRY