Vistara waives cancellation fee for 4 north-Indian cities up to March 31

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Vistara airlines stated on Wednesday that no cancellation fee would be charged if a ticket has been booked to or from Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar or Leh for travel up to March 31. For those passengers who could not make it to the airport to fly "to or from" the aforementioned cities on Wednesday, the airline said it is waiving the no-show fees and providing full refund. "For customers booked to or from Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar or Leh for travel up to March 31, 2019, we are offering free cancellation with full refund," Vistara said in a Twitter post on Wednesday night. "For those who want to cancel their bookings to or from these cities for travel up to March 31, please email your request along with PNR details and phone contact...We will strive to respond to all such requests within 4 hours, between the hours of 7am and 11pm," the airline said. Vistara said it would be entertaining cancellation with full-refund requests only. "We will not be accepting any date change requests for these flights within the period specified." The airline said that it would provide free cancellation and full refund for travel up to March 31 for armed forces personnel who have bookings on any route. Due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) earlier on Wednesday, saying flight operations at the airports in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali and Pithoragarh would remain shut from February 27-May 27. However, the DGCA said at 3 pm that these airports have resumed operations. The AAI owns and manages more than 100 airports, including those shut temporarily, in the country. GoAir said on Twitter that it would reschedule or cancel the tickets for all armed forces personnel, who have been asked to resume their duties, at no extra charge across all sectors up to March 15. IndiGo tweeted that it would take zero-cancellation fee for all Indian soldiers who are on leave and have been asked to resume their duties.