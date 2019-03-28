Vivek Gupta assumes charge as SAIL director for raw material and logistics

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) Thursday said Vivek Gupta has assumed charge as the company's director for raw material and logistics. Gupta assumes the charge at a time when SAIL is ramping up production from all of its new units as part of the modernisation and expansion programme, the company said in a statement Thursday. "Vivek Gupta has taken charge as director (raw material and logistics) of SAIL on March 27, 2019," it said. Gupta, a civil engineer from NIT, Allahabad, joined SAIL in 1980. He also holds diplomas in business management, project management and construction management, it said. "With an experience of working for more than 38 years in SAIL, he has served in IISCO Steel Plant (ISP), Chasnalla Colliery, Project Directorate, VISL and Raw Materials Division as well as in NMDC where he was on deputation," SAIL said. PTI ABI RUJ HRS