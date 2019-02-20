Vivo bets on Rs 20k-30k smartphone category with V15 Pro

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Chinese handset maker Vivo is strengthening its portfolio in the Rs 20,000-30,000 smartphone segment to drive growth in the hyper-competitive Indian market, a top company official said. Vivo, which ranks among the top five smartphone players in the country, Wednesday launched its V15 Pro in India featuring a 'pop-up selfie camera' and triple-rear camera priced at Rs 28,990. "We have seen a strong growth in the Rs 20,000-30,000 segment. It is a category where we can offer great innovation to customers, giving them a holistic package. So, it is an extremely critical segment," Vivo India Director Brand Strategy Nipun Marya said. He added that the sales volume of Vivo in the Rs 20,000-30,000 segment has grown by 142 per cent in the second half of 2018 from the year-ago period. Citing GfK data, Marya said Vivo had a 39 per cent volume share in the Rs 20,000-30,000 segment last year. The company now has two devices in the category. The V15 Pro features 6GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, 6.39-inch screen, 32MP pop-up front camera and 3700 mAh battery. It also includes the in-display fingerprint scanning feature. According to research firm Counterpoint, Vivo had a 10 per cent market share in 2018, behind Xiaomi (28 per cent) and Samsung (24 per cent). In December, the company had said it will set up a new manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh, investing Rs 4,000 crore over a period of four years. Vivo expects to generate 5,000 additional jobs in the first phase of expansion. PTI SR MR