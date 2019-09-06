vivo Embarks on an Exploratory Journey With Its Latest Photography Campaign #ClearAsReal

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire IndiaThe ever so beautiful Ladakh, raw emotions of Pali in Rajasthan and the cultural epicenter of Varanasi - the timeless glory of these cities and unexplored emotions of their cultural diaspora will come alive in vivos latest photography campaign - #ClearAsReal. The global innovative smartphone brand has collaborated with digital publisher - National Geographic Traveller India to launch a campaign ahead of the launch of its upcoming flagship device the V17Pro. The campaign will be deployed across multiple sites in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai on OOH, DOOH, and Social media starting today. The images captured were shot on the new vivo V17Pro to capture the REAL and unexplored emotions in these cities. National Geographic Traveller India roped in Indias leading and award winning photographers - Nirvair Singh Rai, Ashima Narain and Neha Ralli who specialize in the art of capturing portrait photography. An eclectic collection of 40 breathtaking images that capture the vibrant cultural legacy of Ladakh, the century old RAIKA community of Rajasthan and their unshakable bond with camels besides the cultural diaspora of our very own Varanasi will be on showcase across multiple locations. Talking about the strategic ideation, Nipun Marya Director Brand Strategy, vivo India, said At vivo we believe in being experiential and connecting with our customers passion point through innovation and creativity that intrigues them. Our marketing strategy is based on identifying what drives our consumers and then providing an experience that unites us with them. Portrait photography is a constant challenge and requires the photographers creativity to achieve beautiful portraits. Our campaign #ClearAsReal is barrier breaker for our consumers and we encourage our consumers to explore their photography skills with best-in-class camera. He further added, National Geographic Traveller India were obvious partners to conceptualize and execute a campaign like this. Their creativity in themes for selection of cities and the representation of photographers does justice to the whole idea of #ClearAsReal. We are quite excited about the campaign and hopeful that our customers will enjoy it. At National Geographic Traveller India, we are proud to be the harbinger of this exciting revolution in photography, merging the past and the present like never before. The collaboration with vivo India promises to herald a new era in creating inspiring content that would resonate deeply with everyone, adds Raj Mani Patel, DGM National Geographic Traveller India. The campaign also entails visual storytelling in the form of a video filmed in the picturesque Ladakh which will be launched on September 19th. It will run for a period of one month supported by contextual advertising and experiential engagement across OOH, DOOH and social media. The campaign will be open to the consumers in its second leg where they can capture emotions and share their best shots. Three best pictures will be selected and winners will be awarded the upcoming flagship phone vivo V17Pro; also, best pictures clicked shall be used on various multimedia.About vivo Indiavivo, a premium global smartphone brand, entered India in late 2014; vivo has established itself as one of the top smartphone brands in India. Manufacturing in Greater Noida, the company has a robust distribution network across the country both online and offline, catering the best in class quality services to over 539 cities, in 27 states and 5 union territories backed by more than 550 service centres in India. The organization is dedicated to the pursuit of perfection and is continuously creating surprises for users through constant innovation. Through smartphones, vivo offers users a professional-grade photography solution, taking mobile photography to the level of an art form, witnessing and recording all of lifes beautiful moments.To View the Images Click on the Links Below:Emotions by V17Pro - #ClearAsRealEmotions by V17Pro - #ClearAsReal PWRPWR