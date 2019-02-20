Vodafone completes commercial trial for 5G network in Madrid, Barcelona

London, Feb 20 (PTI) British telecom major Vodafone Wednesday said that it has completed first commercial trials in Madrid and Barcelona to connect 5G smartphones with its network. The company said its mobile network in Europe is ready to be upgraded to 5G as the operator prepares for 2019 launch in major European cities. "Vodafone has become the world's first operator to connect 5G smartphones to its live 5G network. Vodafone is preparing to launch 5G in a number of European cities during the second half of 2019," the company said in a statement. During four week trials using three 5G smartphones, that are planned to be launched this year, Vodafone claimed that it was able to make a seamless 4K video call on its network during the trial, utilising 5G download speeds that will be up to 10 times faster than 4G is today. Vodafone plans to showcase 5G network delivering 1.5 Gigabits per second (Gbps) download speeds in Barcelona. Vodafone has already rolled out a 5G network in the city centre of Barcelona. "During Mobile World Congress, which starts on 25 February, a car will drive around the city streets measuring and reporting the 1.5Gbps speeds that the network is already delivering," the statement said. PTI PRSMKJ