Vodafone Idea shares sink 11% on heavy loss in Sept quarter

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Shares of Vodafone Idea Thursday plunged 11 per cent after the telecom services provider reported a consolidated loss of Rs 4,973 crore for the September quarter. The stock, which had opened on a weak note, dived 11.10 per cent from the previous close to Rs 36.85 on the BSE. During the trading session, it had hit a low of Rs 36.30 and a high of Rs 40.45. Similar movement was seen on the NSE, where the scrip cracked 10.63 per cent to close the trading session at Rs 37. Intra-day, the stock had fallen by 12.43 per cent to Rs 36.25. On the volume front, nearly 35 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE, while over 5 crore shares changed hands on the NSE. Besides Vodafone Idea, shares of other telecom companies also ended in the red despite the BSE's benchmark Sensex settled 118.55 points up at 35,260.54. The stock of Tata Communications fell 1.92 per cent to close at Rs 514.95 on the BSE, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam dropped 1.74 per cent to Rs 13.54 and Reliance Communications slipped 1.75 per cent to Rs 13.44. Vodafone Idea, in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges Wednesday, posted a consolidated loss of Rs 4,973 crore for the September quarter in its maiden financial results post merger. It reported consolidated revenue of Rs 7,663 crore for July-September 2018. Besides, the company said it is looking to raise about Rs 25,000 crore, in which promoters Vodafone Group will contribute Rs 11,000 crore and Aditya Birla Group Rs 7,250 crore. PTI SP SHW ANSANS