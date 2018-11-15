Vodafone Idea tumbles 11% post Sept qtr loss

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Shares of Vodafone Idea Thursday plunged 11 per cent on bourses after the telecom services provider reported a consolidated loss of Rs 4,973 crore for the September quarter. The stock opened on a weak note and fell 10.85 per cent to touch the day's low of Rs 36.90 on the BSE. The stock is currently trading at Rs 37, down 10.74 per cent from the previous close. Similar movement was seen on the NSE, where the scrip cracked 10.86 per cent to a low of Rs 36.90. Vodafone Idea, in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges Wednesday, reported a consolidated loss of Rs 4,973 crore for the September quarter in its maiden financial results post merger. It reported consolidated revenue of Rs 7,663 crore for July-September 2018. Besides, the company said it is looking to raise about Rs 25,000 crore, in which promoters Vodafone Group will contribute Rs 11,000 crore and Aditya Birla Group Rs 7,250 crore. PTI SPANS