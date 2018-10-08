Vodafone PBL 4 Auctions: Dalmia Cement-owned Delhi Dashers Announces the Team for This Edition

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, October 8, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd., the owner of the Delhi Dashers has bagged its prestigious team for the fourth edition of the Vodafone Premier Badminton League (PBL), through the Players' Auction that was announced in New Delhi earlier today. The 4th edition of the sport promises to be a ritzy affair, with leading players from around the world and the country vying for the winning spot. (Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/681292/Dalmia_Bharat_Limited_Logo.jpg )At the auction, Mr. Mahendra Singhi, Group CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. said, "Badminton being the second most played sport in India after cricket, is very popular. We are thrilled to announce our team Delhi Dashers and the choicest players for this season of Premier Badminton League 2018. Led by Indian icon H.S. Prannoy and Indonesian champion Tommy Sugiarto, we are confident that the team will perform exceptionally well and emerge victorious this season. We have the right mix of power and punch when it comes to our new players in this edition. It is the vision of the company to make sports a way of life for everyone in the country and badminton is just the right sport to achieve this. We are privileged and extremely excited for the league to begin."The world's greenest cement company Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. has been associated with sports through active on-ground sponsorship and this is its first foray into sports as a team owner.Mr. Singhi added, "Indian Badminton is an emerging sport where we see a great potential for our youth to make their mark at the world stage. Leagues like PBL will also provide a platform to the youth to choose H.S. Prannoy as a career. This association will also help greater visibility for our brands with the growing popularity of the game. We look forward to a long-term association with PBL."The team for Delhi Dashers this year has a formidable line up comprising of one Indian and five international players namely H.S. Prannoy ranked world number 15 in Men's singles, Tommy Sugiarto, ranked world number 11 in Men's singles, Evgeniya Kosetskaya, Chai Biao, Maneepo Ngjongjit and Wang Sijie.The Delhi team, which was known as Delhi Acers till two editions, was officially rechristened to Delhi Dashers from the 3rd season. Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. became the new owners of the Delhi Dashers franchise from the third edition (2017-18) of PBL.The PBL, which is held under the aegis of the Badminton Association of India has already acquired the tag of being the richest badminton league that attracts all the top players. The 24-day league will see eight teams, namely Delhi Acers, Mumbai Rockets, Bengaluru Blasters, Chennai Smashers, Hyderabad Hunters, North Eastern Warriors, Ahmedabad Smash Masters and Awadh Warriors in action.About Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd.Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited (BSE Code: 533309) (NSE Symbol: DALMIABHA and listed in MSE), is a leading player in the cement manufacturing since 1939. Dalmia Cement is the world's greenest cement company with the lowest carbon footprint. It is in existence for more than 75 years. With a growing capacity, currently pegged at 26 MnT, Dalmia Cement is also the fourth largest manufacturing capacity in the country. Spread across nine states and 12 manufacturing units, the company is also the category leader in super-specialty cements used for oil wells, railway sleepers and air strips and is the country's largest producer of slag cement. Dalmia Cement has also partnered with International Finance Corporation to promote sustainable business. Visit us at http://www.dalmiacement.comSource: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. PWRPWR