Vodafone rolls out VoLTE services in Punjab

Chandigarh, Apr 11 (PTI) Telecom operator Vodafone India today announced the roll-out of its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in Punjab.

"Vodafone is the first GSM service provider in Punjab circle enabling customers to make calls using VoLTE," Arvind Nevatia, Business Head?Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, Vodafone India, said here.

"Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G customers can access Vodafone VoLTE for no additional charges and all calls will be billed as per existing plan or pack benefits, thus experiencing the best from Vodafones data strong network," he told reporters here.

About the VoLTE services, he said, "Customers can now enjoy significantly better network experience and enjoy HD quality crystal clear voice with super call connect, and it will also help us build some better data capacity now on overall network."

"Almost 80-90 per cent of new smartphones being sold are all VoLTE enabled," he said in response to a question.

To another question, he said "We have almost five million customers in Punjab right now."

Nevatia said, "As a leading telecom services provider in Punjab, we have been making significant investments to expand, upgrade our network and to deploy new technologies, so as to ensure that we provide the finest service experience to our valued customers."

"Vodafone is the first GSM service provider to launch VoLTE services in Punjab circle including 20 key towns like Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Bathinda, Ferozpur, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Batala, Khanna, Phagwara, Abohar etc. Vodafone VoLTE is a big step towards further enhancing our customer experience and enabling our customers in Punjab to explore newer possibilities with their smart devices," he said.

He said customers can access Vodafone VoLTE services on all VoLTE enabled devices.

"Several popular handsets are already compatible with the Vodafone VoLTE network and the numbers of such handsets is growing rapidly," he said.

Vodafone VoLTE services were recently launched in Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, UP west, UP East and will be extended across the country in a phased manner over the next few months. PTI SUN MKJ