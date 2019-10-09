Voice samples of Chinmayanand, student to be taken

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) A police team on Wednesday took former union minister Swami Chinmayanand and the student who has accused him of rape to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow for taking their voice samples."Chinmayanand was taken to Lucknow at 6 am and the law student at about 9 am to FSL in the state capital for theirvoice test," Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar told PTI."Two separate teams of the police have taken them toLucknow following court orders to take their voice samples,"Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Tripathi said.Chief Judicial Magistrate Omveer Singh on October 4 hadordered that voice samples of Chinmayanand, the law student and three others be taken.The former Union minister, arrested by the SIT, wasbooked under section 376C, a charge short of rape, on thebasis of the complaint filed by the 23-year-old woman whostudies at a college run by his ashram.The woman has been charged with extortion, following acomplaint by the 72-year-old Chinmayanand's lawyer that she and three others were demanding money from the leader. PTI CORR ABN DVDV