Volkswagen launches Passat Connect at Rs 25.99 lakh

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) German auto major Volkswagen Wednesday launched its premium carline Passat with an advanced telematics solution Connect at a price starting from Rs 25.99 lakh. The Passat is now available with Volkswagen Connect, an intelligent connected vehicle assistance system offering a holistic and connected experience to its customers, Volkswagen said in a statement. The Volkswagen Connect will empower customers to manage a host of services such as driving behaviour analysis, trip tracking, fuel cost monitoring, and other convenient features available on their fingertips, he added. The car comes in two variants with the entry level comfortline priced at Rs 25.99 lakh and top end highline tagged at Rs 28.99 lakh. "The Volkswagen Passat is made for perfectionists filled with path-breaking technologies to make life easier. With the all-new Passat Connect, Volkswagen aims to further transform and enhance the customer driving experience," Volkswagen Passenger Cars Director Steffen Knapp said.