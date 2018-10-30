scorecardresearch
Volkswagen profits leap in Q3 as diesel costs fade

Frankfurt Am Main, Oct 30 (AFP) German car giant Volkswagen reported a giant leap in third-quarter profits Tuesday, more than doubling the figure year-on-year to 2.76 billion euros (USD 3.14 billion) but falling short short of analysts' expectations.July to September saw no repeat of a payout in the billions the firm had to make over its "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal in the same period last year, although it was weighed down by new tougher air pollution tests for cars introduced following the revelations. (AFP) MRJMRJ

