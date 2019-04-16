Volkswagen to expand corporate business centre initiative in India

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) German auto major Volkswagen Tuesday announced the expansion of its corporate business centre (CBC) programme in India with the addition of 10 more such outlets across its sales network over the next three months. The corporate business centre comprises of a dedicated team providing curated services to all kinds of businesses across sectors, including leasing and rent-a-car solution providers, corporates and government employees. "The corporate business centre is a key pillar in Volkswagens India strategy. With a range of German engineered cars, we aim to make it the fastest growing corporate fleet business in India," Volkswagen Passenger Cars Director Steffen Knapp said in a statement. Through this programme, the company will offer enhanced accessibility, affordability, value-for-money and a holistic experience that corporate customers look for in a Volkswagen, he added. The company had first introduced CBC as a pilot project in Kochi. It was further introduced in Coimbatore. "This will be followed to high potential markets like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Punjab, Kolkata, Hyderabad and more over a period of three months," the company said. PTI MSS ANSANS