Voltas Q2 PAT up 12 pc at Rs 107 cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Tata group air conditioning and engineering services provider Voltas Tuesday reported a 12 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 107 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 95 crore in the same period last fiscal, Voltas said in a regulatory filing.Income from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,415 crore as against Rs 1,032 crore in the year-ago period, up 37 per cent, it added.The company said it continued to be the leader in room air-conditioner market and has further improved its market share (in multi-brand outlets) to 25.6 per cent in the second quarter as compared to 23.2 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year. The segment revenue for the quarter was higher at Rs 441 crore as compared to Rs 408 crore last fiscal.Voltas further said it has "ramped up its products, with right products in the energy efficiency inverter segment which are well received in the market".In electro-mechanical projects and services, revenue for the quarter was higher at Rs 901 crore as compared to Rs 557 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Voltas added.The engineering products and services segment clocked revenue of Rs 73 crore as against Rs 67 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, it said. PTI RKL SHW ABMABM